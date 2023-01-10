wrestling / News
New South Pro Wrestling Action Clash: Level Up Results: Kenzie Paige Defends Title, More
New South Pro Wrestling held their Action Clash: Level Up show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Decatur, Alabama show below, per Fightful and Carmen Michael:
* Preshow Match: Rodney Rockchild def. JMO, Dak Ryan, and Christian Archer
* New South Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Rolando Perez
* New South Tag Team Championships Match: Infrared def. Big Dave Security & Management. Akuto Death Society made a save afterward to set up a title match with Infrared.
* Brennan Cole def. Tibadow
* Stunt Marshall def. Hunter Drake
* 2023 H.O.S.S. Tournament Qualifying Match Match: Marcus Dylan def. Brayden Toon
* Tyler Franks and Brandon Williams fought to a time limit draw. Williams issued a Best of Seven challenge after.
* Steven Michaels def. Kent Havoc and I Am Sam
* Kylie Alexa, Zac Johnson, and Walker XIII def. Rolando Perez, Brayden Toon, and Kit Sackett
* Primetime def. Trever Aeon
* New South Tag Team Championship Match: Infrared def. Akuto Death Society. Primetime and Stunt Marshall attacked Akuto Death Society after the match.
