New South Pro Wrestling HOSS Tournament 2021 Results: New IWTV Champion Crowned, More

New South Pro Wrestling’s 2021 HOSS Tournament took place over the weekend, with a new IWTV Champion being crowned and more. You can check out the results below per Fightful. The two-night event ran March 5th and 6th and aired on IWTV.

Night One

* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Logan Easton LaRoux def. Jaden Newman

* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Kevin Ryan def. Kenzie Paige

* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Logan Creed def. 2 Fly Ty

* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Colin Delaney def. Manders

* Tag Team Battle Royal: The Talladega Knights (Hunter Drake & Tyler Franks) won

* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Shean Christopher def. Matthew Justice

* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: O’Shay Edwards def. Nolan Edward

* Brett Ison defeats The Mongrel

* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Max The Impaler def. Dillon McQueen

* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Adam Priest def. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Night Two

* Double Down (Donnie Janela & Suge D) def. Pretty In Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige)

* HOSS Tournament 2021 Semi Final Match: Adam Priest def. Logan Easton LaRoux

* HOSS Tournament 2021 Semi Final Match: Colin Delaney def. Max The Impaler

* HOSS Tournament 2021 Semi Final Match: O’Shay Edwards def. Logan Creed

* HOSS Tournament 2021 Semi Final Match: Shean Christopher def. Kevin Ryan

* Tornado Tag Team Royale Match: The Talladega Knights (Hunter Drake & Tyler Franks) won

– Cabana Man Dan def. I Am Sam

* New South Championship: Derek Neal (c) def. Matthew Justice

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship: Lee Moriarty def. Warhorse (c) to win the title.

* HOSS Tournament 2021 Final Match: Adam Priest def. Colin Delaney and O’Shay Edwards and Shean Christopher