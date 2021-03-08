wrestling / News
New South Pro Wrestling HOSS Tournament 2021 Results: New IWTV Champion Crowned, More
New South Pro Wrestling’s 2021 HOSS Tournament took place over the weekend, with a new IWTV Champion being crowned and more. You can check out the results below per Fightful. The two-night event ran March 5th and 6th and aired on IWTV.
Night One
* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Logan Easton LaRoux def. Jaden Newman
* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Kevin Ryan def. Kenzie Paige
* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Logan Creed def. 2 Fly Ty
* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Colin Delaney def. Manders
* Tag Team Battle Royal: The Talladega Knights (Hunter Drake & Tyler Franks) won
* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Shean Christopher def. Matthew Justice
* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: O’Shay Edwards def. Nolan Edward
* Brett Ison defeats The Mongrel
* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Max The Impaler def. Dillon McQueen
* HOSS Tournament 2021 First Round Match: Adam Priest def. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
Night Two
* Double Down (Donnie Janela & Suge D) def. Pretty In Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige)
* HOSS Tournament 2021 Semi Final Match: Adam Priest def. Logan Easton LaRoux
* HOSS Tournament 2021 Semi Final Match: Colin Delaney def. Max The Impaler
* HOSS Tournament 2021 Semi Final Match: O’Shay Edwards def. Logan Creed
* HOSS Tournament 2021 Semi Final Match: Shean Christopher def. Kevin Ryan
* Tornado Tag Team Royale Match: The Talladega Knights (Hunter Drake & Tyler Franks) won
– Cabana Man Dan def. I Am Sam
* New South Championship: Derek Neal (c) def. Matthew Justice
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship: Lee Moriarty def. Warhorse (c) to win the title.
* HOSS Tournament 2021 Final Match: Adam Priest def. Colin Delaney and O’Shay Edwards and Shean Christopher
