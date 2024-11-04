New South Pro Wrestling: The Saga Continues Results 11.2.24 – Fatal Four-Way Title Match, More

New South Pro Wrestling’s The Saga Continues show took place on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Decatur, Alabama show below, per Fightful:

* Pre-Show Scramble: Trever Aeon def. Jake Franklin, Negative Lee, Saraya Saber, Bubba Bazz. Samuel Handsome & Tyler Stevens attacked Aeon afterward and issued an open challenge.

* Kenzie Paige & Kylie Alexa def. Samuel Handsome & Tyler Stevens

* Tyler Franks announced he was vacating the New South Heavyweight Championship due to injury.

* Jamesen Shook def. Rolando Perez via ref stoppage

* Jamesen Shook def. Negative Lee

* Sofia Sivan def. Deity

* Dog Collar Match: Mad Dog Connelly def. The Mongrel

* Thunder Thighs def. Rodney Rockchild. Negative Lee attacked Rockchild post-match and Marcus Dylan returned to make the save.

* New South Tag Team Championship Match: Dumpster Divers fought TNT to a no contest due to interference from the Big City Bandits.

* New South Heavyweight Championship Match: Hunter Drake def. Richard Holliday, Donnie Primetime, and Big Dave