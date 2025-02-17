New South We Love Pro Wrestling Results 2.15.25: Three Stages Of Hell Match, More

New South Pro Wrestling’s We Love Pro Wrestling show took place on Saturday, and the full results are online. You can see the full results from the Decatur, Alabama show below, per Fightful:

* Bonus Match: Damon Stryker def. Kal Herro

* HOSS Qualifier: Jamesen Shook def. Chris Crunk

* New South Tag Team Championship Match: Dumpster Divers def. Big City Bandits

* HOSS Qualifier: Samuel Handsome def. Mike Jackson

* HOSS Qualifier: Mad Dog Connelly def. Erron Wade

* HOSS Qualifier: “Superior” Tony Evans def. Zac Johnson

* “The Wall” Tyler Stevens def. Donnie Primetime

* Thunder Thighs def. Jake Franklin

* Thunder Thighs def. Grease Monkey

* HOSS Qualifier: Big Dave def. Brandon Williams

* New South Championship Three Stages Of Hell Match: Tyler Franks def. Hunter Drake. The Wall and Samuel Handsome attacked Franks post-match and Drake made the save.