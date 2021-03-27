wrestling / News
New Tag Team Champions Crowned at ROH 19th Anniversary Show
We have new ROH World Tag Team Champions — one of whom is a double champion — following the company’s 19th Anniversary show. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King and La Bestia del Ring to capture the titles after Titus made Bestia submit to a full nelson.
The win makes Williams a double champion, as he won the TV Championship earlier in the show. This is Titus’ second ROH World Tag Team Championship win; he was previously champion with Kenny King from June to July in 2012.
King was once again stepping in for Dragon Lee, as he did for the TV Championship loss to Williams earlier in the night. Lee and Bestia’s title reign ends at 27 days, having won the titles during a match that aired on the February 27th episode of ROH TV.
The Foundation captures more gold at ROH’s 19th Anniversary PPV! #ROH19 pic.twitter.com/XL8D2UzBWp
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021
