wrestling / News
Title Changes Hands at ROH 19th Anniversary Show
There is a new ROH World Television Champion following the early goings of tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show. Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King to win the championship on tonight’s show, piledriving King to pick up the win. You can see a pic from the end of the match and a post-match promo by Williams below.
King was working the match as a replacement for TV Champion Dragon Lee, who suffered a ruptured eardrum. Had King won, Lee would have retained the title. Instead, his title reign ends at 469 days, having won the title at Final Battle 2019. This marks Williams’ first title reign in Ring of Honor.
#LIVE 📡@sauce_williams wins the ROH World Television Championship against @KennyKingPb2. 🇺🇸#LuchaCentral #ROH19 #LuchaLibre #ProWrestling #プロレス 🤼♂️
➡️ https://t.co/wiyl0dSl9p 🌐 pic.twitter.com/QIkGlh6vln
— Lucha Central (@LuchaCentralCom) March 27, 2021
Quinn McKay backstage interview with the NEW ROH World Television Champion Tracy Williams! 🎉#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/gw71j1ckvj
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021
