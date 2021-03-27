wrestling / News

Title Changes Hands at ROH 19th Anniversary Show

March 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH 19th Anniversary Tracy Williams

There is a new ROH World Television Champion following the early goings of tonight’s ROH 19th Anniversary Show. Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King to win the championship on tonight’s show, piledriving King to pick up the win. You can see a pic from the end of the match and a post-match promo by Williams below.

King was working the match as a replacement for TV Champion Dragon Lee, who suffered a ruptured eardrum. Had King won, Lee would have retained the title. Instead, his title reign ends at 469 days, having won the title at Final Battle 2019. This marks Williams’ first title reign in Ring of Honor.

