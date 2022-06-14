wrestling / News

AEW News: New Tickets Released For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Pre-Sale Code For Columbus Debut

June 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

AEW has released additional tickets for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company announced that additional tickets are available and can be bought here.

The show takes place on June 26th from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and airs live on PPV.

PWInsider reports that AEW’s Dynamite taping in Columbus, Ohio now will have a pre-sale kicking off on Thursday at 10 AM ET and running through 10 PM ET the same day. You can get tickets at Ticketmaster with the code chrono96.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading