New Women’s Champion Crowned on Raw (Pics, Video)

We have a new Raw Women’s Champion after Monday night’s episode. Sasha Banks defeated Asuka to capture the championship, which was declared vacant last week as a result of the controversial ending of their match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Banks won the match by count-out after Bayley attacked Kairi Sane backstage and Asuka headed to the back to help her friend. The rules said that a new champion would be regardless of count-out, pinfall, submission, or DQ so Banks is the winner.

You can see pics and video from the match below. This is Banks’ fifth run with the title and her first since August of 2017. Asuka’s title reign, her first, ran for 79 recognized days.