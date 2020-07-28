wrestling / News
New Women’s Champion Crowned on Raw (Pics, Video)
We have a new Raw Women’s Champion after Monday night’s episode. Sasha Banks defeated Asuka to capture the championship, which was declared vacant last week as a result of the controversial ending of their match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Banks won the match by count-out after Bayley attacked Kairi Sane backstage and Asuka headed to the back to help her friend. The rules said that a new champion would be regardless of count-out, pinfall, submission, or DQ so Banks is the winner.
You can see pics and video from the match below. This is Banks’ fifth run with the title and her first since August of 2017. Asuka’s title reign, her first, ran for 79 recognized days.
Doin' what she does best.#WWERaw @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/UGlnCgnjI1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 28, 2020
Only one way to describe this:
Slick. #WWERaw @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/LD4zKO1S9Z
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 28, 2020
👀 👀 👀#WWERaw @itsBayleyWWE @KairiSaneWWE pic.twitter.com/MTWXhyRohU
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020
The attack by @itsBayleyWWE on @KairiSaneWWE backstage forces @WWEAsuka to check on her friend …@SashaBanksWWE is your NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion via countout, and that means the #GoldenRoleModels have ALL THE GOLD! pic.twitter.com/aw8MgyDI7g
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2020
My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀
— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020