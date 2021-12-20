wrestling / News
New WWE Network on Peacock Content This Week Includes More WWE Old School
WWE has announced this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which will include more episodes of WWE Old School. That will include six new episodes of events from Madison Square Garden and is available now.
Monday, December 20
WWE Old School at Madison Square Garden (6 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, December 21
The Best of WWE: Best of Ruthless Aggression (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, December 22
Monday Night Raw (11/22/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (12/21/21)
Thursday, December 23
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, December 24
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, December 25
WWE Main Event (12/9/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 201
wXw We Love Wrestling 16
Sunday, December 26
Friday Night SmackDown (11/26/21) (also available on free tier)
