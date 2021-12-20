New WWE Network on Peacock Content This Week Includes More WWE Old School

WWE has announced this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which will include more episodes of WWE Old School. That will include six new episodes of events from Madison Square Garden and is available now.

Monday, December 20

WWE Old School at Madison Square Garden (6 episodes)

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, December 21

The Best of WWE: Best of Ruthless Aggression (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, December 22

Monday Night Raw (11/22/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (12/21/21)

Thursday, December 23

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, December 24

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, December 25

WWE Main Event (12/9/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 201

wXw We Love Wrestling 16

Sunday, December 26

Friday Night SmackDown (11/26/21) (also available on free tier)