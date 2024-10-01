New WWE NXT Logo Will Debut Tonight

The first episode of WWE NXT on the CW Network is happening live tonight in Chicago, IL. Shawn Michaels, who is in charge of NXT’s creative direction, previously told Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown that fans can expect more surprises coming to WWE NXT.

According to Fightful Select, a brand new logo in silver and black will make its debut during tonight’s show. This new logo is said to be more rectangular compared to the old one.

The current NXT logo has been in use since 2022, when it took over from the colorful NXT 2.0 logo.