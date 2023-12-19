wrestling / News
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to win the titles on Monday night’s show. You can see a couple of highlights below.
The win marks Chance and Carter’s first reigns as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions; they previously held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Green and Niven’s reign ends at 155 days, having won the titles on the July 17th, 2023 episode of Raw.
#WomensTagTitles on the line right now on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/gv98FlFnPa
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2023
AND NEW! #TagTeamTitles@wwekayden @Katana_WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0RwLMIhGHW
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 19, 2023
We have NEW Women's Tag Team Champions!
Congratulations @wwekayden & @Katana_WWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jn3ZdQfI34
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2023
