New X-Division Champion Crowned On Impact 1000 Night One

We have a new Impact X-Division Champion following the first night of Impact 1000. Chris Sabin defeated Lio Rush in the main event of tonight’s show to win the championship. Sabin put Rush away with a Tanaka Punch, the Shell Shock and then his own Cradle Shock to get the win.

Sabin is now a 10-time X-Division Champion, extending his own record for the number of title reigns. Rush’s reign, his first, ends at 56 days. He won the title from Sabin at Impact Slammiversary on July 15th.