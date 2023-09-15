wrestling / News
New X-Division Champion Crowned On Impact 1000 Night One
We have a new Impact X-Division Champion following the first night of Impact 1000. Chris Sabin defeated Lio Rush in the main event of tonight’s show to win the championship. Sabin put Rush away with a Tanaka Punch, the Shell Shock and then his own Cradle Shock to get the win.
Sabin is now a 10-time X-Division Champion, extending his own record for the number of title reigns. Rush’s reign, his first, ends at 56 days. He won the title from Sabin at Impact Slammiversary on July 15th.
.@IamLioRush KICKS OUT OF THE CRADLE SHOCK! #IMPACT1000 @SuperChrisSabin pic.twitter.com/npXDK5jzqi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023
.@SuperChrisSabin KICKS OUT OF THE FINAL HOUR! #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/oOU225yrj6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023
KUSHIDA's Tanaka Punch. Shelley's Shellshock. Sabin's Cradle Shock.
Time Machine inspires @SuperChrisSabin to become a TEN TIME X-Division Champion. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/9kyc7R8jLo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023