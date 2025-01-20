Nexstar & Optimum Come to Agreement On New Deal, NXT Channels To Return

Nexstar and Optimum have ended their disagreement that saw channels that air WWE NXT in several markets pulled from the air. As reported, a carriage dispute let to Optimum pulling 63 Nexstar stations including CW affiliates in many markets off the pay TV provider earlier this month. Nexstar and Optimum announced on Saturday that they have reached an agreement that has seen programming restored in all markets.

The full announcement reads:

Nexstar and Optimum Partner and Reach Agreement Returning Nexstar Content to Optimum Customers Immediately

Programming Already Restored for Two Million Viewers, Including NFL Playoff Games and Local News

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) and Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announced that they have reached a comprehensive partnership agreement and all Nexstar programming has been restored to Altice USA’s Optimum TV customers.

Together, Nexstar and Optimum thank our customers and viewers for their patience as we partnered on the best deal for them.

Specific terms of the agreement were not released.