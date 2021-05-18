Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Moving to May 28 at 10:30 PM Due to the NBA

– As previously reported, the timeslots will be shifting for AEW Dynamite following this week due to the NBA Playoffs. PWInsider reports that next week’s Dynamite show will now be airing on Friday, May 28 at 10:30 pm EST due to the TNT NBA coverage on Wednesday, May 26.

The 10:30 pm airtime means the show won’t be going up against WWE SmackDown on FOX, which airs at 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST. This will be AEW’s go-home show before Double or Nothing 2021. Additionally, the show will be airing in Canada that evening on TSN 2 at 10:00 pm EST.

As noted, AEW Dynamite will likely have to shift future upcoming dates due to the NBA Playoffs as well. Meanwhile, TNT will air a Countdown to Double or Nothing show on Saturday, May 29 at 7:00 pm EST.