NFL Films to Present A Day in the Life of Tony Khan on FS1 Later Tonight Before AEW Dynamite

September 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

– NFL Films is set to present A Day in the Life, featuring AEW CEO Tony Khan, later today at 7:30 pm EST on FS1. You can check out a newly released preview for the program below. The show will feature footage of Khan at the NFL Draft and working a live edition of AEW Collision later that evening.

