NFL Hall of Famer’s Nephew Receives WWE Tryout During SummerSlam Week

The nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu received a WWE tryout during SummerSlam week. According to TMZ Sports, Talati Polamalu is trying out for the company at this week’s tryouts leading up to Saturday’s PPV.

Talati Polamalu is a senior offensive lineman at Georgetown University and according to the outlet, he explained that he would like to be a role model for overweight kids. He reportedly said, “Look at me. You can do this. You can do whatever you want, you just got to put the work in.”

Talati has a connection to WWE in that his aunt is Tamina Snuka. Troy Polamalu was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2020 after retiring in 2015 after a 12 year career, all of which was as a safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers.