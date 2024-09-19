– During a recent interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax shared high praise for her former rival, Becky Lynch, saying she will go down as one of the greatest ever in our business. She said on Becky Lynch (via Fightful):

“Becky Lynch is going to go down as one of the greatest in our business. She has put in a lot of work and she has earned her time off. I do take a little bit of credit for being able to give her another punch to the face and squashing the shit out of her. I hope one day, when she does come back, we get to have another face off. I don’t think we’re done with our business. We’ll see.”

Nia Jax is set for action later next month at WWE Bad Blood, defending her WWE Women’s Championship. Her opponent will be determined by a tag team match on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown where she teams with Tiffany Stratton against Bayley and Naomi. If Jax is pinned, the person who pins her will receive a title shot at Bad Blood. If Jax and Stratton win, then whoever gets pinned has to leave SmackDown forever.

Tomorrow’s SmackDown is being held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. WWE Bad Blood is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.