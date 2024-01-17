Nic Nemeth’s TNA Hard to Kill Debut Hits YouTube Milestone

Nic Nemeth’s TNA debut at Hard to Kill has hit a milestone on YouTube. Nemeth made his debut for the company at the end of the show, confronting new TNA World Champion Moose. The YouTube video of the clip was released soon after and as Fightful notes, the video has passed 1 million views.

As of this writing, the video has 1,022,743 views. That is far and away the most-viewed YouTube video on the TNA Wrestling channel in recent weeks; by comparison, the next-closest video over the pasy week was the “Most SURPRISING Debuts and Returns in 2023” video from six days ago which has 3077,000 views.