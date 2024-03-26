Nic Nemeth Wants To See WWE Get Focus Back On Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns For WrestleMania

Nic Nemeth hopes to see WWE put the focus for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania back on Roman Reigns as opposed to The Rock. The Great One has largely taken the lead in facing off with Rhodes heading into WrestleMania, and Nemeth discussed the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Rock taking the lead spot in the feud with Rhodes: “It does make Roman look like a little brother — a little bit… We had a year and nine months before The Rock of this two-year story, so I get it.”

On Reigns needing to take the focus back on Smackdown: “He doesn’t have to mimic The Rock; he doesn’t even have to talk about him. This is a moment for him to be right back on schedule, let him say whatever he wants. This is the biggest story in the business, and this is the guy you have to beat… We all know The Rock’s involved, we all know that the back and forth has only been Rock and Cody, let’s get back to the championship match. I really think I want them to sell me on WrestleMania, not just watching on TV, why I need to be in the building for this moment?”