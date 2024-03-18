Nick Dinsmore Discusses Genesis Of His Eugene Character

During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking (per Wrestling Inc), Nick Dinsmore aka Eugene spoke about the genesis of the WWE gimmick. Here are the highlights:

On Jim Ross telling him he had no personality: “So that’s when I decided I’ll just turn it up as far as I can, turn it up and make the faces bigger than I should and overplay it. And it was Rip’s son, genius of a kid, but he has autism. Rip’s idea came to me in 2003, so what about an idea for a wrestler like that?”

On a meeting with Stephanie & Vince McMahon: “Vince goes, ‘I want to get back to character-based wrestling.’ And I just pitched out that character right there. Austin walks in and Vince goes, “Steve, did you ever see this guy wrestle?’ And he goes, ‘No, I don’t think so.'”

On pushing for a comic character: “Everybody still wanted to be a cool, strong heel that got all their moves in. I wanted to be the complete opposite. I wanted to sell and be a babyface and just have fun out there.”