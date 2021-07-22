Nick Gage Makes AEW Debut At Fyter Fest Night Night Two (Clip)

The one and only Nick Gage has arrived in AEW, making his debut for the brand on the second night of Fyter Fest. The GCW veteran and controversial deathmatch wrestler appeared on tonight’s show following Chris Jericho’s win over Shawn Spears, which was one of the “Labors of Jericho” for the Inner Circle leader to get a match with MJF.

Following the match, MJF said that he wasn’t happy Jericho had help from Sammy Guevara and said if Jericho got any more help, he would lose his shot at a match against him. He then moved on, saying that next week he would have a No DQ match against Gage. You can see a clip from the segment below: