Nick Jackson Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Year

The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson is trying to combat COVID-19 deniers, revealing online that he had the illness. Jackson posted to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to note that he came down with the virus in September and was strongly affected by it.

Jackson wrote:

“Crazy to think there’s still COVID deniers out there in the world. I had a pretty bad case of COVID in early September that kept me bed ridden for nearly 3 weeks. I couldn’t taste or smell for 2 and a half months. At one point my whole body had hives on it and my doctor said that it was definitely from COVID. Matt had to do the majority of the work in matches once I returned safely because I couldn’t catch my breath. My cardio is finally back but it took months to finally feel like myself again. Let’s protect each other and wear masks.”