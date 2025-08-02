– WWE President Nick Khan was in attendance at last night’s GCW Presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV in East Rutherford, New Jersey. A fan in attendance snapped a photo of Khan at the event, which you can view below.

Other WWE Superstars were also in action at Bloodsport XIV, including Natalya, Charlie Dempsey, and Pete Dunne. Bloodsport XIV was held at the Williams Center. WWE SummerSlam 2025 is being held in the same city tonight and tomorrow.