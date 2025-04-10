Nick Khan Details WWE’s Approach To Global Expansion, Needing To Be ‘Boots On the Ground’

Nick Khan recently talked about WWE’s strategy regarding expanding to other countries and the importance of being “boots on the ground.” Khan and Triple H spoke at the NAB Show in Las Vegas this week and talked about how WWE has succeeded in expanding its global reach. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Barrett Media):

Khan on the company’s approach to expansion: “You can’t just pipe out American content globally and expect that it’s going to resonate. You have to be boots on the ground, and that’s what Paul, the creative team, our superstars and everyone else across that was. By the way, it’s not easy, but it had to be done. It was a massive success for us in terms of live gate merchandise and, perhaps most importantly, viewership. So it’s already working, and look for more of that from us moving forward.”

Triple H on Netflix giving them better access worldwide: “This is the first time ever that it’s been simplified in a way that, globally, the world over, there’s one place, you know where it is, you know when it’s on and you can just go click on it and get there,” Levesque explained, “whereas before, it was multiple partners all over the place depending on where you were, depending on when it was on and what time and everything else under the sun.”