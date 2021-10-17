Nick Mondo Says Matt Cardona Won GCW Fans’ Respect, Talks Working For AEW Before Pandemic

Nick Mondo weighed on on Matt Cardona’s run in GCW and more during a recent interview. The GCW Deathmatch Hall of Famer spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can see highlights below:

On Matt Cardona earning GCW fans’ respect: “He showed up. And I tell you, I’m not sure he’s ever had more attention surrounding his name. “They (GCW bookers) knew the fans were going to riot at the end of the match after Cardona won the GCW Title. They knew that the drinks were going to fly (and get thrown at Cardona), but I believe – or I know – that he won those fans over. They’re gonna throw stuff because he won the title, but the fact that he didn’t shy away from anything, and took all the heat, it was just a jaw-dropping performance! You have to give him a lot of credit. Some guys want to dip their toe into that world for notoriety. For example, Effy really blew up when he came in there and challenged Nick Gage. Cardona also did that, but he went through with the whole thing 100 percent, and that’s why he won the respect of the fans. So, he definitely earned my respect.”

On G-Raver pouring salt and vinegar into Effy’s wounds at a recent show: “I was there that night, and couldn’t stop laughing. I spoke to Effy backstage and he was like, ‘man, that hurt.’ I was laughing so hard, and he was just staring at me. That was funny as hell. He really felt the salt and vinegar!”

On his status with AEW: “I worked for them up until the pandemic. I was working with a third-party company that does video work for them. But they had to cutback (on those expenses), and I lost my gig when the pandemic started. But yeah, the first five months or so after AEW started, I was working full time for them, and touring with them.”