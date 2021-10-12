Nick Mondo On Possible Season Two For Heels, Working As a Stuntman On the Show

Nick Mondo recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily, and the GCW Deathmatch Hall of Famer discussed a variety of topics, including what he’s hearing on a possible season two for Heels, his work as a stuntman on the show, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Nick Mondo on what he’s hearing on a possible season two for Heels: “I’m also dabbling in stunt work, which is very interesting to me. Do you know the show Heels? I was there for the whole first season working on the stunt team. You’ll spot me a few times in the show. They actually let me wear my gimmick, my Nick Mondo gimmick, on the show. I think there’s going to be a season two. I haven’t gotten the confirmation, but I’m hearing some rumblings, and so I’m very eager to get back in there.”

On working on the show as part of the stunt team: “I earned my SAG membership when I was living in Los Angeles, and then I moved to Atlanta two years ago. I was just starting to get my stunt gigs in LA. The last Gears of War game, it was brutal. We did all of the action, all of the stunts, everything within two days, explosions, reactions to explosions and all the death scenes. It was not my first big stunt gig, but it was a really good time on the show. They built that whole arena. It looks like a warehouse, where they run the shows. That’s all inside of a soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios. So you walk into the soundstage and then there’s another shell inside of that. They just constructed that whole area. It’s just like a fake wrestling arena. They built the whole thing in there, and you’ve got the office where the promoter sits and works through.