Nick Wayne Comments On Missing The WRLD on GCW, Joey Janela Promises Him A Match With Will Ospreay At Spring Break 6

GCW wrestler Nick Wayne was forced to miss The WRLD on GCW last night, as he had originally been booked for the scramble match on the pre-show. In a post on Twitter, Wayne commented on the situation.

He wrote: “Due to circumstances that neither I nor GCW had control of, I was unfortunately not able to perform tonight at The Wrld on GCW at Hammerstein Ballroom. We still live to perform another day, Love y’all ❤️ Tonight was history making.”

Joey Janela then replied, offering him any match he wanted at Spring Break 6. Wayne chose Will Ospreay and Janela said he would make it happen. Ospreay also replied, seemingly indicating he’s open to the idea.

Janela wrote: “This is 100% not a work, I walked up to nick & his mother before & told him I’d give him whatever he wanted. I told him to tell me what he wanted, he wants @WillOspreay we will make it happen. Nick is one of my favorites of all time! And I’m gonna look out for him @WillOspreay”

