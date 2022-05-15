Nicole Savoy Announces Wrestling Retirement

SHIMMER and ROH alumna Nicole Savoy is hanging up the boots, announcing her retirement from the business on Saturday night. Savoy, who was part of the 2017 May Young Classic in WWE and AEW’s Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament in 2020, made the announcement following her match alongside Dark Sheik vs. Brittany Wonder and Juice Lee at HOODSLAM Mutagenesis last night (per Fightful).

Savoy posted to Twitter after the announcement, writing:

“Tonight was so much fun!!!! Thank you @HOODSLAM @darksheikftf @BrittanyWonder @MichaelHayashi for tonight!!! And no sadness! Here’s a pic of my pup for everyone!!!! Thank you for making my wrestling journey awesome!”

Savoy began her career in 2011 and is one of the longest-reigning SHIMMER Champions in history, with a 721 day that ran from November 2017 to November 2019. Only Kimber Lee, who beat Savoy for the title, has a longer run at 728 days. She also competed in MLW and worked Maria Kanellis’ initial Women’s Wrestling Army event.