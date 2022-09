Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #7 Results 9.27.28

– The Nightmare Factory held its seventh Student Showcase event yesterday. Below are some results (via Saraya Saber and ):

* Steven Josifi beat “The Hot Head” Aleksy Lev.

* Chris Pagan beat T-Train.

* Parker Li & CJ Montana beat Jack Ledger & The Warden.

* Tom Marciano beat Jimmy Wild.

* Saraya Saber beat Angélica Risk.

* Matthew DiMartino beat Trevor Blackwell.

* House of Pain (Joe Payne & “The Tennessee Copperhead” Nick Stevens) def. The Business (KC Rocker & Caleb Teninty).

* Hell Bent Trent beat Prime Works Offwork.

* Chris Pagan beat Luke Sampson.

* Corporal Punishment beat Dean Alexander.

The video for the complete Nightmare Factory event is available below: