Nightmare Factory Files to Trademark ‘Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling’

Fightful reports that on November 30, the Nightmare Factory filed to trademark ‘Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling’. TCW is the name of a promotion run by Dusty Rhodes from 2000 to 2003.

Mark For: TURNBUCKLE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes