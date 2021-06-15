Nikita Koloff ‘Confident’ He Could’ve Had Run With Hulk Hogan In WWE, Talks Stepping Away From WCW

Nikita Koloff was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, and he discussed a variety of topics, including stepping away from WCW, potentially having a run with Hulk Hogan in WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Nikita Koloff on stepping away from WCW in the late 80s due to his wife’s illness: “Well, the time off, to clarify, wasn’t business related as much as it was personal related. My wife had been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 24. She had Hodgkin’s and she went through a series of chemotherapy and radiation but it ended up coming back with more vengeance. And it was at that time, at that moment, that I told WCW that I was going to step away, take a sabbatical if you will. I mean, I’m in the peak of my career, right? I’m in the main event. I told them I’d be back, but she was a priority. And she unfortunately passed away at age 26. That’s the main reason why I stepped away for a season of time there at WCW.”

On retiring from wrestling and what he could have accomplished in the WWF: “I was committed to my goals. I’m a goal setter. I always have been, for many, many years. When my minds made up, that’s what I’m going to do. So, I had made up my mind that I [was going to] retire and walk away from active wrestling, and [with] no regrets. And I look back, of course back in the days with magazines before the internet and all that, they were touting the Hulk Hogan vs. Nikita Koloff WrestleMania, ‘what would happen if?’ And I feel confident to say I certainly could have went there [to the WWF]. I could’ve had a run with Hogan, I feel confident. And who knows? It’s part of the speculation.”