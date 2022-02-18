Nikki A.S.H. Reflects On Rhea Ripley’s ‘Betrayal’ Of Her In WWE

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley will both participate in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, and in an in-character interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Nikki reflected on Ripley betraying her. Here’s what she had to say:

Nikki A.S.H. on standing up for herself against Rhea Ripley: “So what you need to know about me, Nikki A.S.H., is I’m just a very honest person. I’m always on the side of good, you know? So if someone needs to have something to say to me, I think they should just say it. The thing is I’ve always said the WWE Universe, that’s my family. They love and adore me. Of course, I’m gonna have this conversation in front of them. Why wouldn’t I? The fact that Rhea didn’t want to have that conversation is very cowardly. So she’s just mad that I stood up for myself. She betrayed me. I can’t believe you’re not talking about her betrayal.”

On her thoughts on Ripley: “You’re trying to get the scoop. So the scoop is Rhea Ripley is despicable. Dastardly even. The betrayal, I still can’t sleep at night because of her betrayal. Still can’t sleep. That’s why I have so much coffee. You’re always like, ‘Why does Nikki A.S.H.’ always have coffee? I can’t sleep at night because of her betrayal.”