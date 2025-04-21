wrestling / News

Nikki Bella Confirms The Bella Twins Will Return to Wrestling

April 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Bella Twins Twin Love Garcia Twins Brie Nikki Brie Garcia Image Credit: Amazon Studios

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Nikki Bella confirmed that the Bella Twins will return to the ring at some point, she’s just waiting on her sister Brie. Nikki made her WWE return at the Royal Rumble.

She said: “I’m waiting for this one to join me in the ring, so yes, there will be a Bella Twins comeback.

