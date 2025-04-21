wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Confirms The Bella Twins Will Return to Wrestling
April 21, 2025 | Posted by
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Nikki Bella confirmed that the Bella Twins will return to the ring at some point, she’s just waiting on her sister Brie. Nikki made her WWE return at the Royal Rumble.
She said: “I’m waiting for this one to join me in the ring, so yes, there will be a Bella Twins comeback.“
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross Fires Off Angry Rant During WrestleMania Recap, Shoots on WWE and ‘Viral Moments’
- Triple H Weighs In On John Cena Saying He’ll Ruin Wrestling: ‘Hang In For the Ride’
- Backstage Notes for WrestleMania 41: Night 2, Boos for Cody Rhodes, Update on President Trump Rumor
- More Details on WWE’s Acquisition of AAA, Note on Alberto El Patron