Nikki Bella & Ivy Nile Announced For WWE Evolution Battle Royal

July 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Evolution Battle Royal Image Credit: WWE

Two more competitors are set for the WWE Evolution #1 contender’s battle royal. It was announced on Monday night’s show that Nikki Bella and Ivy Nile are set to be part of the battle royale.

The two join Nia Jax and Stephanie Vaquer as announced for the battle royale, which will grant the winner a women’s championship match at WWE Clash In Paris.

We’ll have an updated lineup for Evolution following tonight’s WWE Raw.

