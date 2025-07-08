Nikki Bella & Ivy Nile Announced For WWE Evolution Battle Royal

Two more competitors are set for the WWE Evolution #1 contender’s battle royal. It was announced on Monday night’s show that Nikki Bella and Ivy Nile are set to be part of the battle royale.

The two join Nia Jax and Stephanie Vaquer as announced for the battle royale, which will grant the winner a women’s championship match at WWE Clash In Paris.

We’ll have an updated lineup for Evolution following tonight’s WWE Raw.

Backstage, American Made are surprised to find out El Grande Americano is in action tonight because Chad Gable is injured. Ivy Nile then asks to be in the Battle Royal at #WWEEvolution. Adam Pearce says yes. #WWERaw — Tru Heel Heat Wrestling (@TruHeelHeat) July 8, 2025