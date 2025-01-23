Nikki Bella Reportedly in Talks for a WWE Return

– WWE has reportedly had “significant” talks to have former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella) return to action for the promotion, per WrestleVotes. Additionally, her return is expected to “happen sooner rather than later.”

WrestleVotes reports, “We’re told significant discussions have taken place regarding a Nikki Bella return to action, with the strong expectation from multiple WWE sources that it will happen sooner rather than later.”

Nikki and her sister, Brie Garcia (aka Brie Brella), were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 in 2021. Also, Nikki was in attendance at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut earlier this month and appeared in the crowd during the live broadcast.

The 41-year-old Garcia last appeared in the ring for WWE as Nikki Bella at the 2022 Royal Rumble, competing in the women’s Rumble match.