Nikki & Brie Garcia Say They ‘Gotta Come Back’ To WWE In Latest Podcast

Thursday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki & Brie Show saw the former Bella Twins make another tease of a WWE return. The Garcias have been open in the past about wanting to come back for another match or run, and Nikki made her one-off return in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match. Sirius XM sent 411 the following transcript from their latest episode with Queen Of the Ring star Emily Bett Rickards where they spoke about wanting to come back:

Brie: “We have two boys that are four and they’re 22 hours apart, so that’s the weird twin stuff that we’ve done in our life, and then I have a daughter who’s seven. She’ll be eight in May.

Rickards: “Wow. Okay, so she’s like the elder.

Brie: “The elder and she’s an old soul and so girly and motherly and, I know. She’s my easy one and my son. It’s like having three kids out of him, which I love. He’s my wild boy.

Rickards: “Royal rumble.

Brie: “Oh yes.

Garcia: “I was in the recent one and so he, and I was number 30, so he keeps wanting to watch and he’ll ask me the same thing every time like, “Why did you lose?” It’s like for him, he thinks the outcome might be different if he keeps watching, his Dodo will win and he’s like, “Why did she take you out of the ring? Why did you lose?”

Brie: “Well, and then he thinks she’s so cool and I’m like, “Mommy used to wrestle.” Do we need to pull up YouTube? He’s like, “No, Dodo,” and I’m like, “Okay, I was her tag partner.” Oh my gosh.

Garcia: “We gotta come back, Brie.

Brie: “I know we do.

The full episode is below: