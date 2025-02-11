Nikki Garcia Says Rhea Ripley Would Be a ‘Dream Match’

Nikki Garcia has named a number of potential opponents for her following her Royal Rumble return, including a “dream match” against Rhea Ripley. Garcia made her return as Nikki Bella in the women’s Rumble match, and she spoke on the Nikki & Brie Show about potential matches she would like to have. Garcia said on the show that she is doing more than just the Royal Rumble. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On matches she wants to have: “If I immediately look at something, just what Chelsea Green has been bringing to social media about the Divas, stuff she has said on interviews, I immediately get turned on by that. ‘Huh, she has been talking about the Divas lately.’ Something like that would be really fun. Chelsea, of course. A dream match would be against Rhea. I would love to do that with Brie [Bella]. When I think of my Ronda [Rousey] run for Evolution and those feels, something like that would be so fun to bring in, especially with Brie and the Bella Army. I felt like in my run against Ronda, it wasn’t just about Ronda and I. It was also about Brie at my side and the Bellalution and the Bella Army being behind us. That would be something really fun to bring to Rhea because she has become the face of the women’s division and has gone through so many women.

On a possible tag title run: “Obviously, tag titles dangle in my mind. I would love to face a lot of tag teams in the division with Brie. There are so many amazing women and we’ll see different pairings at different times. There could be something fun there. I liked my little moment with Roxanne [Perez]. I think we can make magic happen, too. I immediately think of something about meeting your heroes. Sometimes, you always shouldn’t, or you should. Who knows.”