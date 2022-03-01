wrestling / News
NJPW 50th Anniversary Show Results: Tatsumi Fujinami Teams With Okada & Tanahashi
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) celebrated the company’s 50th anniversary today with a special event at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Ahead of the show, a special ceremony was held celebrating the company’s past stars.
Ring announcer Kero Tanaka took to the ring to announce the legends who appeared during the ceremony, who included former president Seiji Sakaguchi, legends such as former IWGP Heavyweight champion Riki Choshu, Akira Maeda, Kuniaki Kobayashi, Keiji Muto, Jyushin Thunder Liger, and more.
The event had an announced attendance 3,182 people. Here are the results from NJPW’s website:
* House of Torture (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & EVIL) beat Ryohei Oiwa, YOH & Tiger Mask at 6:35.
* Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori ,& Bad Luck Fale) beat Minoru Tanaka, TAKA Michinoku, & Taichi at 9:50.
* Stronghearts (El Lindaman, T-Hawk, & CIMA) beat Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & DOUKI) at 9:22.
* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, & Will Ospreay) beat Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Yuto Nakashima, & Kosei Fujita at 9:20.
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, SANADA, & Hiromu Takahashi) beat Shiro Koshinaka, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, Tomoaki Honma, & Togi Makabe at 12:38. Norio Honaga served as the special guest referee.
* Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) beat Six or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) at 15:04.
* Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tatsumi Fujinami beat Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., & Yoshiaki Fujiwara at 18:12.
After the main event, Okada got on the microphone and spoke about the responsibility of carrying NJPW to the company’s 60th, 70th, and 100th anniversaries. Also, Tatsumi Fujinami delivered a special message to Antonio Inoki, with the team and the crowd raising their hands to Fujinami’s “1-2-3 Daa!”
You can see some highlights and clips from the event and legends ceremony below:
#NJPW's 50th Anniversary in the Nippon Budokan, LIVE in English on New Japan World!
A special celebration of legends will kick off an incredible night!
Live in English on https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP
(LIVE for non-Japan territories)#njpw50th #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/nZDGJ6wMo3
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 1, 2022
Happy 50th #NJPW!
Message from Kazuchika Okada!
Watch on #NJPWWORLD in ENGLISH now: https://t.co/z1DNREh66D
（LIVE for non-Japan territories）#njpw50th #njpwworld @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/W9ERcWzoJ2
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mike Chioda Recalls John Cena Legitimately Choking Out Umaga At 2007 WWE Royal Rumble
- Eric Bischoff On Cesaro Leaving WWE, Reason He Could Potentially Become Next ‘Shiny Object’ For AEW
- Hangman Page, X-Pac, Cedric Alexander React to Kane’s Statement on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
- New Details on Plans For Reported Vince McMahon Match at WrestleMania