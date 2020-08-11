wrestling / News
NJPW Announces That Alex Coughlin Is Out With a Neck Injury
August 11, 2020
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that Alex Coughlin suffered a neck injury and will be unable to keep on the upcoming scheduled NJPW Strong cards. You can view the statement below:
Alex Coughlin injured; to miss forthcoming events
Alex Coughlin has suffered a neck injury and will not be competing on forthcoming NJPW STRONG cards.
We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Coughlin wrestle. We appreciate your understanding and wish Alex well in his recovery.
