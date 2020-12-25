NJPW Announces Castle Attack Tour & Events for February

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the Castle Attack tour and events for February. The tour will kick off on Valentine’s Day. Castle Attack will be hitting Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan on February 27 and 28. You can view the full announcement and list of events for the NJPW tour below:

New series “CASTLE ATTACK” will be held! The opening will be on February 14th in Paradise! The final race is February 27 & 28! Osaka Castle Hall 2 consecutive battles!

“Road to CASTLE ATTACK”, which will be the starting tour, will open at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo!

What a four-game battle from February 14th (Sun) to 17th (Wed)!

After that, the stage of the fight goes to Tohoku! Two games will be held again at Korakuen Hall after fighting in Iwate, Yamagata and Fukushima!

The final stage of the series will be the Osaka-jo Hall, which has been held since July 2020!

Male and female will be decided in two consecutive battles on Saturday, February 27th and Sunday, February 28th!

Ticket sales outline for some tournaments has also been decided!

Today’s announcement will start accepting fan club advance from January 10, 2021 (Sun)! Do not miss it!

In order to prevent new coronavirus infections, we will hold seats at all venues in accordance with the “New Coronavirus Infections Countermeasure Policy.”

Before applying for or purchasing a ticket, please be sure to check the following.

[Important Notice] Requests and Initiatives to Visitors Regarding Countermeasures for Coronavirus Infectious Diseases

“Road to CASTLE ATTACK”

・ February 14 (Sun) 17:30

Open 18:30 Match start Tokyo Korakuen Hall

Fan club precedent January 10 (Sun) 12: 00-January 13 (Wednesday) 17:00

Lawson Ticket Special Advance January 21 (Thursday) 18:00 to January 23 (Saturday) 23:59 General sale from January 24 (Sunday)

* February 15 (Mon) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Tokyo Korakuen Hall

Fan club precedent January 10 (Sun) 12:00 to January 13 (Wed) 17:00

Lawson Ticket Special Advance January 21 (Thursday) 18:00 to January 23 (Saturday) 23:59 General release from January 24 (Sunday)

* February 16th (Tuesday) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Tokyo Korakuen Hall

Fan club precedent January 10th (Sunday) 12:00 to January 13th (Wednesday) 17:00

Lawson Ticket Special Advance January 21 (Thursday) 18:00 to January 23 (Saturday) 23:59 General release from January 24 (Sunday)

* February 17 (Wednesday) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Tokyo Korakuen Hall

Fan club precedent January 10 (Sunday) 12:00 to January 13 (Wednesday) 17:00

Lawson Ticket Special Advance January 21 (Thursday) 18: 00-January 23 (Saturday) 23:59 General release from January 24 (Sunday)

* February 19th (Friday) 17:00

Open 18:30 Match start Iwate / Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium

Fan club precedent January 10th (Sunday) 12:00 to January 13th (Wednesday) 17:00

January General release from 21st (Thursday)

* February 20th (Sat) 17:30 Open 19:00 Match start

Yamagata / Yamagata Big Wing

Fan club precedent January 10th (Sun) 12: 00-January 13th (Wed) 17:00

Lawson Ticket Special advance January 21 (Thursday) 18: 00-January 23 (Saturday) 23:59 General release from January 24 (Sunday)

・ February 21 (Sun) 13:30 Open 15:00 Match start

Fukushima / Fukushima Toyota Crown Arena

Fan club precedent January 10 (Sun) 12: 00-January 13 (Wed) 17:00

Lawson Ticket special advance January 21 (Thursday) 18: 00-January 23 (Saturday) 23:59 General sales start from January 24 (Sunday)

* February 22 (Monday) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Tokyo Korakuen Hall

* February 25 (Thursday) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Tokyo Korakuen Hall

“CASTLE ATTACK”

* February 27 (Sat) 15:00 Open 17:00 Match start

Osaka ・ Osaka-jo Hall

Fan club precedent January 10 (Sun) 12:00 to January 13 (Wed) 17: 00

Lawson Ticket Special Advance January 24th (Sun) 12: 00-January 30th (Sat) 23:59

General sale from January 31st (Sun)

* February 28 (Sun) 12:00 Open 14:00 Match start

Osaka / Osaka-jo Hall

Fan club precedent January 10 (Sun) 12:00 to January 13 (Wed) 17:00

Lawson Ticket Special advance January 24th (Sun) 12:00 to January 30th (Sat) 23:59

General release from January 31st (Sun)

* NJPW Ticket sales outlines for other competitions will be announced as soon as they are decided.

* Various dates for NJPW and dates are subject to change.