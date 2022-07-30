NJPW Announces Name & Location for Upcoming Joint Event With STARDOM

– As previously reported, Bushiroad and STARDOM announced a joint event featuring both STARDOM and NJPW that would be held on November 20. Per NJPW1972.com, New Japan has now confirmed the venue and additional details for the upcoming joint show with STARDOM, which will be called Historic X-Over.

The NJPW and STARDOM show on November 20 will be called X-over. It will be held at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, and it will feature both men’s and women’s matches.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on August 18 for fan club members, and they will later go on sale to the general public on September 23. Here’s the full announcement:

NJPW, STARDOM Set for Historic X-Over 11/20 New Japan and STARDOM cross over this November On November 20, a new chapter will be written in the history of both NJPW and STARDOM, as the brand new Ariake Arena in Tokyo will play host to the first ever crossover event between both companies. With mixed tag matches, championship action and more besides, the top flight in both male and female wrestling will meet in Ariake, and the event title reflects just that. November 20, it will be a Historic X(Cross)-Over! Fan club members of both NJPW and STARDOM will be given early access to ticket sales on August 18, with general on sale September 23. Premium tickets will also be available along the front three rows with special one of a kind bonuses to be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for information on how to watch this monumental event live and on demand!

As noted, it was also announced that Bushiroad would create the first-ever IWGP Women’s Championship that will be crowned at the event. The title will be defended at NJPW events in Japan and the US.