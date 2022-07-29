STARDOM and NJPW Announce IWGP Women’s Championship

PWInsider reports that STARDOM and Bushiroad held a ‘STARDOM 2022 Strategy Meeting’ press conference today on Youtube, where it was announced that they will create the IWGP Women’s Championship. The first champion will be crowned on November 20 at the STARDOM/NJPW joint event. The belt will not be the top title in STARDOM, but instead will be defended at NJPW events in Japan and the US. The World of STARDOM title and the Wonder of STARDOM title are still the top belts in the company.

Bushiroad has had the idea of creating a women’s title ever since they bought STARDOM in 2019. This was due to the IWGP name’s history, prestige and brand recognition. At the time, they were trying to figure out how to cross promote STARDOM and NJPW.

Bushiroad also noted the promotion has made a billion yen in sales since buying the company, and also had increases in subscribers and views on Youtube.