NJPW Announces Second October PPV For New York City

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a second October PPV event for New York City, which happens on October 27 at The Palladium. The event is called ‘The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special’. As you might have guessed, it happens before Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. The announcement reads:

On October 28, NJPW returns to New York City for the big match spectacular that is Rumble on 44th Street.

The Palladium in NYC sold out of its initial allotment of tickets nearly instantly, and only a handful of seats remain for the event on October 28. (Get the last seats here!)

In the wake of this huge demand, another event has been added to the Palladium schedule on October 27. The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special will see the best of New Japan in some incredible matchups and a real seasonal party atmosphere ahead of Halloween weekend. Might there be a spooky surprise or two?

Tickets for the night go on sale FRIDAY, but a special presale will be available for mailing list subscribers TOMORROW at 10AM!