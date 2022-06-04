NJPW Announces Title Matches for New Japan Road Shows Set for Later This Month

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced two major title matchups taking place for the New Japan Road Tour on June 20 and June 21 at Korakuen Hall. First up, The United Empire (Francesco Akira and TJP) will face Six or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on June 20.

Taiji Ishimori will defend his recently won IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against former champion Hiromu Takahashi. That match will take place on June 21.

The New Japan Road Tour will pick up following NJPW Dominion on June 12. The Road events will stream live or in English on demand on NJPW World.