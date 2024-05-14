– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed potential crossover between NWA and WWE NXT, with NXT TV moving to The CW later this year. Meanwhile, NWA’s program, NWA Powerrr, stream on The CW TV App. Below are some highlights:

Billy Corgan on a potential NWA and NXT crossover: “I would love that. With NXT coming [to The CW], we respect that. WWE is a huge, huge company. We’ve seen recently where they are reaching out to some independents. They worked recently, of course, with TNA. I would love to work with the WWE but we don’t sort of thinking on it in the sense like we’re waiting for the phone to ring, but I would love to work with them.”

On his past dealings with WWE: “I’ve certainly interacted with them through the years, both before I was in wrestling and then of course, now being in wrestling. They’ve always treated me great. I have nothing bad to say about them. They’re a class organization through and through as far as how they treat people like myself. My experience has been so positive. I have nothing but good feelings towards them.”

WWE NXT TV will debut on The CW later in October. Its currently still airing on the USA Network on Tuesday nights.