NJPW Battle Autumn Night 12 Results: KENTA Takes On SANADA, More

Night 12 of NJPW Battle Autumn took place on Sunday, featuring a battle between KENTA and SANADA plus more. You can see the full results from the Chiba, Japan show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* DOUKI def. Kosei Fujita

* Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima

* Master Wato & Hikuleo def. Dick Togo & EVIL

* Alex Zayne, Tiger Mask & David Finlay def. Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.

* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

* Titan, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito def. Gideon Grey, Francesco Akira, TJP & Aaron Henare

* NJPW World TV Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ren Narita def. Toru Yano

* NJPW World TV Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: SANADA def. KENTA