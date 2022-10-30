wrestling / News
NJPW Battle Autumn Night 12 Results: KENTA Takes On SANADA, More
Night 12 of NJPW Battle Autumn took place on Sunday, featuring a battle between KENTA and SANADA plus more. You can see the full results from the Chiba, Japan show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* DOUKI def. Kosei Fujita
* Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima
* Master Wato & Hikuleo def. Dick Togo & EVIL
* Alex Zayne, Tiger Mask & David Finlay def. Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Zack Sabre Jr.
* El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo
* Titan, BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito def. Gideon Grey, Francesco Akira, TJP & Aaron Henare
* NJPW World TV Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ren Narita def. Toru Yano
* NJPW World TV Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: SANADA def. KENTA
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁幕張大会‼️
＼
EVIL＆東郷に捕まり、孤立するワト😰
ここから形勢逆転なるか！？
🆚新日本本隊🦁 × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/Y2UGjGsOGv
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
.@takam777 "Oklahoma Roll"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/Ub6rqCd59X
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
.@ElDesperado5 "Spine Buster"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/iAqZK0yYkT
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
.@francescoakira "Tarantula"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/WOfLBVKAvD
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
.@rennarita_njpw "Half Hatch Suplex Hold"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#NJPW #njautumn #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/e9MLcy73Sx
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
／
🍁バトル・オータム '22🍁幕張大会(10/30)を公開‼️
＼
『NJPW WORLD認定TV王座決定トーナメント』2回戦
時間切れ引き分け、コイントスでの勝利を狙うKENTA…
この試合の行方は⁉
🆚 @seiyasanada × @KENTAG2S
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#NJPW #njautumn pic.twitter.com/W3JLwjYMsq
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 30, 2022
