NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Dates & Cities Announced

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the dates for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament. This year’s tournament will kick off on May 15 at the Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya, Japan. The tournament will conclude on Friday, June 3 at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan.

You can see the full announcement (translated from Japanese) on the dates, venues, and cities for the tournament, courtesy of New Japan’s official website, below:

The junior season has arrived! This year’s “BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29” will be held independently for the first time in 3 years since 2019!

Opened in Nagoya on May 15th (Sun), and battled with Yamagata, Miyagi, Aomori, Akita, Tokyo, Chiba and Tomiyama. All 13 tournaments where the championship deciding match will be held at Nippon Budokan on Friday, June 3!

The schedule for this series and the ticket sales schedule for some tournaments have been decided.

May 15th Nagoya, May 18th Sendai, May 19th Hachinohe, May 21st Aomori, May 22nd Akita, May 29th Ota Ward Tournament fan club precedent from March 25th (Friday) The reception will start.

Each tournament will be held in consultation with the venue in accordance with the policy of the host prefecture. It will be held in accordance with the “Virus Infectious Disease Control Policy”.

In the future, we may change the guidelines announced by the government and local governments, and change the capacity and operational rules depending on the infection situation.

The number of people that can be accommodated will be the number set by the local government or venue in the venue.

The seats may not be thinned out one by one or in a group distance format, but may be arranged as usual without any space (vacant seats) between the left and right seats. Please note that the seat settings may change for each venue even after the ticket is released.

“BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29”

May 15th (Sun) 15:30 Open 17:00 Match start

Aichi / Nagoya Congress Center / Event Hall

May 17th (Tuesday) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Yamagata / Sakata City National Athletic Meet Memorial Gymnasium

May 18th (Wednesday) 17:00 Open 18:30 Match start

Miyagi / Sendai Sunplaza Hall

May 19th (Thursday) 17:00 Open 18:30 Match start

Aomori / Hachinohe City East Gymnasium

May 21 (Sat) 14:30 Open 16:00 Match start

Aomori / Maeda Arena Main Arena

May 22 (Sun) 14:30 Open 16:00 Match start

Akita / Akita Terrsa

May 24th (Tuesday) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Tokyo Korakuen Hall

May 25 (Wednesday) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Tokyo Korakuen Hall

May 26th (Thursday) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Tokyo Korakuen Hall

May 28 (Sat) 17:00 Open 18:00 Match start

Chiba / Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Center / Hall 3

May 29 (Sun) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Tokyo Ota Ward General Gymnasium

May 31st (Tuesday) 17:30 Open 18:30 Match start

Toyama / Toyama Sangyo Exhibition Hall / Techno Hall West Building

June 3rd (Friday) 16:30 Open 18:00 Match start

Tokyo / Nippon Budokan