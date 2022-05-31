NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Night 12 Results: Finals Are Set

– Night 12 of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament took place earlier today at the Toyama Techno Hall West Hall in Toyoma, Japan. Top point holders Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado won their respective matches over Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo.

With their wins, El Desperado and Takahashi advance to the finals of the tournament. This will be the second time the two men will face each other in the finals in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. They previously squared off in the finals in 2020, which was won by Takahashi at the time.

Takahashi currently has three Best of the Super Juniors tournament wins for 2018, 2020, and 2021. El Desperado is looking for his first win in the tournament with Friday’s matchup.

Hiromu Takahashi also went on to win the 2021 tournament after beating YOH in the finals. The Best of the Super Jr. 29 final is set for Friday, June 3 in the Nippon Budokan. Below are some results from today’s show, per New Japan’s website

* BOSJ B Block: Master Wato (8) beat DOUKI (6) at 9:48.

* BOSJ A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru (8) beat Ryusuke Taguchi (6) at 2:13.

* BOSJ B Block: BUSHI (8) beat El Lindaman (8) at 8:34.

* BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors (8) beat Alex Zayne (8) at 7:10.

* BOSJ B Block: Wheeler Yuta (10) beat TJP (8) 11:47.

* BOSJ A Block: SHO (10) beat YOH (8) at 10:33.

* BOSJ B Block: Titan (8) beat Robbie Eagles (10) at 10:56.

* BOSJ A Block: Francesco Akira (8) beat Ace Austin (10) at 10:24 via countout.

* BOSJ B Block: El Desperado (12) beat El Phantasmo (12) at 19:37.

* BOSJ A Block: Hiromu Takahashi (12) beat Taiji Ishimori (12) at 22:30.

You can also check out some event highlights and post-match interview clips for NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Night 12 below:









