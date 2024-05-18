– NJPW continued the Best of the Super Juniors 31 tournament today at the Hachioji Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,639 people. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Best of The Super Junior 31 Block A Match: Kosei Fujita [4] beat Clark Connors [4] at 9:16.

* Best of The Super Junior 31 Block B Match: Drilla Moloney [4] beat Dragon Dia [0] at 4:12.

* Best of The Super Junior 31 Block A Match: HAYATA [4] beat Yoshinobu Kanemaru [2] at 7:26.

* Best of The Super Junior 31 Block B Match: DOUKI [4] defeated Ninja Mack [4] at 7:49.

* Best of The Super Junior 31 Block A Match: BUSHI [2] beat TJP [0] at 2:55.

* Best of The Super Junior 31 Block B Match: Robbie Eagles [4] beat KUSHIDA [6] at 11:18.

* Best of The Super Junior 31 Block A Match: Blake Christian [8] beat Titan [6] at 7:21.

* Best of The Super Junior 31 Block B Match: Francesco Akira [4] beat Taiji Ishimori [6] at 8:35.

* Best of The Super Junior 31 Block A Match: Kevin Knight [6] beat El Desperado [4] at 12:01.

* Best of The Super Junior 31 Block B Match: Hiromu Takahashi [4] beat SHO [4] at 18:23.

And here are the updated standings and highlights following Night 5 of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament:

A BLOCK

Titan (3-1, 6 points)

Blake Christian (4-0, 8 points)

Kevin Knight (3-1, 6 points)

El Desperado (2-2, 4 points)

Clark Connors (2-2, 4 points)

HAYATA (2-2, 4 points)

Kosei Fujita (2-2, 4 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (1-2, 2 points)

TJP (0-4, 0 points)

BUSHI (1-3, 2 points)

B BLOCK

KUSHIDA (4-1, 6 points)

Taiji Ishimori (4-1, 4 points)

SHO (2-2, 4 points)

Ninja Mack (2-2, 4 points)

Francesco Akira (3-2, 4 points)

Robbie Eagles (2-2, 4 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (2-2, 4 points)

DOUKI (2-2, 4 points)

Drilla Moloney (2-2, 4 points)

Dragon Dia (0-4, 0 points)









