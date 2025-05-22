wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 Night 8 Results & Updated Standings
NJPW held night eight of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, Second Stadium (EDION Arena Osaka) in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Kosei Fujita) def. Shoma Kato & Dragon Dia
* United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Francesco Akira) def. War Dogs (Robbie X & Gedo)
* Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* Toru Yano, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato def. KUSHIDA, Yuya Uemura & Katsuya Murashima
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: MAO (3-3) 6 points def. Ryusuke Taguchi (3-3) 6 points
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Kevin Knight (3-3) 6 points def. SHO (2-4) 4 points
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Robbie Eagles (3-3) 6 points def. Titan (3-3) 6 points
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Taiji Ishimori (3-3) 6 points def. Nick Wayne (4-2) 8 points
* NJPW BOSJ B Block: YOH (3-3) 6 points def. El Desperado (3-3) 6 points
And here are the updated standings:
A Block:
Master Wato (4-2) 8 points
Kosei Fujita (3-3) 6 points
Dragon Dia (3-3) 6 points
Robbie X (3-3) 6 points
KUSHIDA (3-3) 6 points
Francesco Akira (3-3) 6 points
Clark Connors (3-3) 6 points
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-3) 6 points
Hiromu Takahashi (3-3) 6 points
Ninja Mack (2-4) 4 points
B Block:
Nick Wayne (4-2) 8 points
Ryusuke Taguchi (3-3) 6 points
Titan (3-3) 6 points
El Desperado (3-3) 6 points
MAO (3-3) 6 points
Robbie Eagles (3-3) 6 points
YOH (3-3) 6 points
Taiji Ishimori (3-3) 6 points
Kevin Knight (3-3) 6 points
SHO (2-4) 4 points