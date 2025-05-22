NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 Night 8 Results & Updated Standings

NJPW held night eight of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium, Second Stadium (EDION Arena Osaka) in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* TMDK (Hartley Jackson & Kosei Fujita) def. Shoma Kato & Dragon Dia

* United Empire (Jakob Austin Young & Francesco Akira) def. War Dogs (Robbie X & Gedo)

* Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Toru Yano, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato def. KUSHIDA, Yuya Uemura & Katsuya Murashima

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: MAO (3-3) 6 points def. Ryusuke Taguchi (3-3) 6 points

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Kevin Knight (3-3) 6 points def. SHO (2-4) 4 points

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Robbie Eagles (3-3) 6 points def. Titan (3-3) 6 points

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: Taiji Ishimori (3-3) 6 points def. Nick Wayne (4-2) 8 points

* NJPW BOSJ B Block: YOH (3-3) 6 points def. El Desperado (3-3) 6 points

And here are the updated standings:

A Block:

Master Wato (4-2) 8 points

Kosei Fujita (3-3) 6 points

Dragon Dia (3-3) 6 points

Robbie X (3-3) 6 points

KUSHIDA (3-3) 6 points

Francesco Akira (3-3) 6 points

Clark Connors (3-3) 6 points

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-3) 6 points

Hiromu Takahashi (3-3) 6 points

Ninja Mack (2-4) 4 points

B Block:

Nick Wayne (4-2) 8 points

Ryusuke Taguchi (3-3) 6 points

Titan (3-3) 6 points

El Desperado (3-3) 6 points

MAO (3-3) 6 points

Robbie Eagles (3-3) 6 points

YOH (3-3) 6 points

Taiji Ishimori (3-3) 6 points

Kevin Knight (3-3) 6 points

SHO (2-4) 4 points